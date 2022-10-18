Dragon Ball Super Artist Inks Ultra Instinct Goku Poster Amid Hiatus

Dragon Ball Super recently brought to a close the Granolah The Survivor Arc in its manga's pages, with the last entry presenting the shocking moment in which Frieza returned with a new transformation that put him at the top of the heap and allowed him to "one shot" both Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego. While the next arc following the destruction of the Heeters has yet to be revealed, it seems that manga artist Toyotaro is keeping busy with new art displaying Goku in his Ultra Instinct form.

Ultra Instinct has become a wild new transformation in Son Goku's arsenal, with him first learning the new form during the Tournament of Power in his battle against Jiren. Since this arc brought Dragon Ball Super's television series to an end, the Z-Fighter has learned a number of new forms that make up the major power-up, using them during his battle against Moro, Granolah, and the most powerful Heeter known as Gas. Whenever the manga returns, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Goku continuing to explore this transformation that brings him one step closer to fighting on an even playing field with the gods.

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype shared this new take on Goku's Ultra Instinct form, with this latest iteration being presented during the fight against Gas and coming about thanks to the Z-Fighter learning more about the background of his father and how Bardock was able to break away from the usual murderous intentions of his fellow Saiyan warriors:

Dragon Ball Super: Ultra Instinct Goku New illustration By Toyotaro for Interval Special! pic.twitter.com/tY06HipL4j — DBHype (@DbsHype1) October 18, 2022

Following Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's success, the creators behind the feature-length film have already confirmed that a new anime project is in the works, though detail about its story are few and far between. With Dragon Ball Super set to have a presence at this year's Jump Festa, we might be waiting until December when it comes to word on the manga's return as the hiatus following the Granolah Arc continues.

How many more Ultra Instinct forms do you think Goku can learn? Do you think Black Frieza will play a pivotal role in the next arc of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.