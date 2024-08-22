Dragon Ball Cosplay Gets Destructive With Beerus

Dragon Ball really shook things up when it introduced gods to its multiverse, and one awesome cosplay is helping to do it all over again with the God of Destruction Beerus. Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods revealed that there were a line of gods above all of the higher plane beings we had seen before, and they were much stronger than anyone that Goku had fought to that point. While he was able to reach a point of peace with the god at the end of the film, it was really only the tip of the iceberg of the kinds of characters and fights we’d see from that point on.

Beerus’ introduction to Dragon Ball really made some monumental changes to the franchise that fans are still enjoying to this day, and opened up a whole new multiverse of potential stories for Goku and the others to explore for the years to come. As Dragon Ball prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary, it’s from this point on that fans will look back on as a truly game changing time. Artist artistjodysteel on Instagram is helping to celebrate that fact with some godly Beerus cosplay on Instagram. Check it out:

What’s Next for Dragon Ball?

Dragon Ball is coming back in a big way later this year with Dragon Ball Daima, a brand new anime series currently set to release some time later this Fall to help celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”