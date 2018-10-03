Beerus, Thanos Team Up In This Doomed ‘Dragon Ball’ Artwork

Sure, Avengers: Infinity War made the whole halving-the-known-universe shtick popular this year, but Thanos isn’t the only one with that plan up his gauntlet. As anime lovers know, Beerus has lived his best God of Destruction life under that agenda, and it looks new artwork has imagined how the pair would take on the universe as a tag-team.

So, obviously, everyone who isn’t Thanos and Beerus are goners.

Over on Reddit, fans began buzzing after an artist known as Andrew Arcangeli posted a piece of crossover art. The sketch, which can be seen below, imagines what a team-up between Thanos and Beerus may look like down the line.

The drawing shows Thanos looks surprisingly happy, and his wide grin looks almost uncomfortable given his usual dour self. The ripped alien can be seen pointing at the Infinity Gauntlet he wields, and Beerus is at his side hyping the ancient artifact.

Of course, this isn’t the first time fans have tied the characters together, but this one takes a different angle than most. Rather than having the two fight, this artwork imagines a world where Beerus and Thanos become best buds. The two have common interests in culling huge quantities of people, and they seem to do it to keep balance.

If the pair were ever able to team-up for real, there is no doubt that their plans would succeed. As movie fanatics know, Thanos’ gauntlet has some nigh unbeatable powers. It is powered by gems that control everything from time to space and even reality. So, the Mad Titan can easily snap away billions of lives.

As for Beerus, he doesn’t need any gauntlet to give him power. The anime fighter is a God of Destruction, one of Dragon Ball‘s most supreme deities. Not even Goku could beat the guy in his Super Saiyan God form, and Beerus has shown he only needs to tap his finger to literally cut a planet in half. That kind of power would make the Avengers do a double-take, and Beerus teaming up with Thanos would surely be the stuff of nightmare to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

