Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Reveals His Favorite Dragon Ball Super: Broly Moment

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly manga is now hitting shelves overseas, and Dragon Ball fans have been combing through the bonus materials included with the book, sharing the subsequent translations with the rest of the fandom. No doubt the biggest piece of bonus material included with the book is the Q&A with Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, which has revealed some interesting new insights about the series and its characters.

However, since this discussion with Toriyama was inspired by Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s only right to hear what Toriyama thinks about the film, in his own words. Here’s what he had to say during the Q&A interview, when asked what his favorite scene or moment was in Broly, according to a translation via @Cipher_db:

“He says the battle scene were really incredible and thought the way they provided the impression that the battle had really slipped into another dimension was novel. Although they aren’t exactly battle scenes, he also says he particularly liked Goku’s bouncy warm-up sequence and breathing onto the Freeza soldier’s ship. Both were “adlibs” from the animation staff. (Adlibs as in, presumably, details not described in the script.)”

On the one hand, we’re glad that Toriyama approved of the look and feel of the battles that Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine and animation director Naohiro Shintani cooked up for the film. On the other hand, while it’s cool that Toriyama loves that moment where Gogeta and Broly’s final battle gets so furious it breaks into another dimension, we really were hoping to get more insight on that phenomenon from the man himself! That sequence of Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s climatic fight was such a “WTF” moment in the movie that fans have been speculating that this other dimension will play a bigger role in Dragon Ball going forward. Now, the way that Toriyama describes it, it seems as though the moment was just a visual novelty, and won’t develop into something greater.

