‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Raises Big Question About Bardock

Dragon Ball Super has big plans in store this year, and fans got a sneak-peek at them this weekend. After all, New York Comic Con sent off a new trailer for the anime’s next film, and the reel has got fans asking one big question about Bardock.

For those who’ve seen the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer, you might be able to pick out the controversy on your own. The lengthy reel shows off Goku, Vegeta, and Broly in their youth. The trio are pitted against one another from birth, but it is Bardock who has prompted the most curiosity of all the Dragon Ball Super dads.

Right now, fans are starting to question how Bardock will be treated in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The new trailer confirms the movie will adapt Dragon Ball Minus, but the little-known story might have escaped casual fans. So, you can understand why some are surprised by the way Bardock came off as a Suburban Dad in this new trailer.

After all, fans watched the older Saiyan risk it all to save Goku from a planet he felt was threatened. The emotional scene seemed very unusual given how Saiyans are described as being brutes. However, if you flip through Dragon Ball Minus, you will see that Bardock isn’t quite the gentle man this trailer makes it seem.

In one spread, readers are shown Bardock laying out his plan to save Goku. However, Gine makes it clear that she is surprised by his thinking.

“It’s not like you to be worried about your kid,” Gine tells her husband.

“I must have gotten it from you because you’re such a softy,” the man replies.

As the short goes on, the pair bid Goku farewell as they steal an escape pod for the young boy. Bardock sets the ship with directions to Earth, hoping that Freeza will not bother coming to such a backwater planet.

While the trailer may show the gentler edges of Bardock, the original Dragon Ball Minus aside makes it clear the man has a hard streak like all other Saiyans. Now, fans will have to wait and see whether Dragon Ball Super: Broly brings that side out of Bardock or if the film will smooth his rough edges.

Soon, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will launch in Japan come this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”