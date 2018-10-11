‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Surprising Freeza Form

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is ready to rock into theaters, and it made a big showing at New York Comic Con. A brand-new trailer went live, and it was there the film gave fans a rather interesting take on Freeza. After all, fans finally got to see Freeza under all of his armor, and it wasn’t quite as sexy as fans might have hoped.

As you can see above, the new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly shows off a version of Freeza fans haven’t seen very often. The tyrant will make contact with the Saiyans for the first time, and his first steps on Planet Vegeta showed something strange.

When the alien touched down, fans noticed he didn’t have on any armor. This makes sense as the armor Freeza wears in the anime came from the Saiyans. The outfit is one Freeza dons in his base form, but its big shoulder pads were noticeably absent in the clip.

Without any armor on, fans can get a look at Freeza’s chest. It seems to be plated with a type of armor, leaving fans to wonder whether he’s wearing a slimmer chest plate or if that is his bare chest. Freeza’s arms are bare and pink like always, so the only thing fans have to wonder about is Freeza and his new white-purple vest.

Strangely enough, Freeza is the only one in his crew not rocking Saiyan armor here. The trailer goes on to reveal that King Cold and his council are in the garb. Even the Saiyans like King Vegeta are donning their usual caped armor, so fans are speculating King Cold made contact with the Saiyan race before handing them over to his son. And, as history tells fans, the decision would spell the ruin for Saiyans in the end.

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”