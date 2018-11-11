‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Highlights Piccolo’s New Design

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just days away from throwing its world premiere, and its team is ready to celebrate. Not long ago, the third and final trailer for the flick surfaced online, and Piccolo fans were particularly happy with the reel.

After all, the Namekian got a solid spotlight before the trailer ended, and netizens got a better look at how the character will appear in the film.

For those unaware, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will star Piccolo in a yet-known capacity. The character’s involvement was confirmed a few months back after a slew of character posters were shown, and the film shared a close-up of the alien just recently.

As you can see above, the final trailer hones in on Piccolo around its midway point. The green-skinned alien is seen with his eyes closed before Piccolo bats them open. For the most part, fans will recognize the character as he doesn’t look monumentally different, but he has been graced with a few design alterations. Most notably, Piccolo’s nose has become more defined, and his overall coloring is more muted when compared to his original Dragon Ball Super luster.

So far, fans admit they’re digging the look, but they are not sure how much of Piccolo the film will use. The upcoming blockbuster has a stacked cast backing it, but that means screen time will come at a premium. With guys like Broly and Son Goku vying for the spotlight, it will take something special for Piccolo to step towards center stage, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed the Namekian won’t get shafted in this feature.

Fans will learn all about Piccolo’s fate when Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

So, are you excited to see this Namekian again?