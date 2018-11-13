‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases New Saiyan Technology

Dragon Ball Super is just weeks away from making its big comeback, and hype for the anime is hitting an all-time high. Soon, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will make its way to theaters, and some new artwork for the feature has gone live detailing some high-tech Saiyan inventions.

Recently, Japan set out to excite fans by giving the Tokyo Skytree a Saiyan makeover. The famous tourist location will hold a special Dragon Ball Super: Broly event until January 7, and it is decorated with lots of art from the film. It was there fans spotted new promotional artwork, and several pieces paid tribute to the Saiyan race’s genius.

Even though Goku comes off as rather juvenile, Saiyans were plenty intelligent. The race might have been known as dumb brutes, but Saiyans like Paragus and King Vegeta were smart. So, when Freeza came into the picture, the Saiyans pulled together to create some impressive technology.

As you can see in the Imgur album above, photos taken at the Tokyo Skytree reveals new Saiyan tech which Dragon Ball Super: Broly will use. Each of the pieces are done in Naohiro Shintani’s muted style, and fans are loving the aesthetic as usual. And, if you pay close attention, you can figure out which ships belong to who.

In fact, a never-before-seen spaceship is shown which belongs to Freeza. There is another vessel featured belonging to Bardock, and a simple transport ship is also shown. Some other tech is shown as well as a revamped Space Pod and Pod Cart Train are shown.

For now, fans aren’t sure how this tech will fit into the film, but they do know the Saiyans will be using it. As detailed in the anime previously, many of these advancements came about after Freeza seized control of Planet Vegeta. His cunning plans for domination forced the Saiyans to evolve, pushing them to create tech alongside Freeza’s henchmen. Now, fans will get to see more of that history come to life, but they shouldn’t get attached. After all, we know how Freeza’s relationship with the Saiyans ended, and no amount of tech could have saved the warrior race from such wrath.

You’ll soon be able to see more of the Saiyan race in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”