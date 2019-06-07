Dragon Ball Super: Broly Artwork Teases Scrapped ‘Minus’ Scene

Dragon Ball Super: Broly didn’t just give us a new origin for the “Legendary Super Saiyan”, but it also changed a few things about the origin of our favorite Dragon Ball protagonist, Son Goku. The first half of the film documented Planet Vegeta’s days before its destruction at the hands of Freeza, and gave us a brand new look at Goku’s parents, Bardock and Gine. One keen eyed Twitter User discovered some interesting artwork that may have shown that a deeper look into this timeline may have been cut from the movie.

Twitter User Dragon_Ball_BR posted not just a number of designs for the main characters of Broly, but also a new look at a younger Goku, clad in Saiyan armor that leads one to believe that there may have been more screentime dedicated to him and his doomed planet:

This time period in the film is dubbed by fans as “Dragon Ball Minus”, which recreates the origin of Goku by changing details that had been shown in Dragon Ball Z. Rather than being a newborn baby, Kakarot was now a toddler, seemingly able to both talk and walk. The artwork above certainly leads credence to the idea that young Goku would be doing more than simply being locked away in a Saiyan space capsule.

Goku’s origin is somewhat similar to that of DC Comics’ Superman, albeit with a more sinister spin. While Kal-El ventured to Earth on a mission of peace, Kakarot was sent for the sole purpose of subjugating the planet for Freeza’s empire. Luckily, this plan went awry when Goku fell out of his spaceship, hit his head, and was adopted by the kindly elder Son Gohan.

While the movie gave us a new look at the society of the Saiyans and how Freeza’s reign impacted this warrior born race, the original Dragon Ball movie featuring Bardock give us some insight into Goku’s father’s character. Something of an “anti-hero”, Bardock was given a glimpse of the future from a dying race and saw the destruction of his people at the hands of Freeza. Dragon Ball Super: Broly didn’t go into this part of Bardock’s life in as much detail but it did show us the key scene of his final attempt to stop the tiny alien despot and save his people.

Broly also gave us a closer look into the character of Gine, Goku’s mother, which we had never seen before this time. Hopefully, Dragon Ball Super may revisit this time period and give us more insight into her character and backvstory.

