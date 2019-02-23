This Impressive ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Cosplay Brings Cheelai to Life

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was the most successful film in the franchise by a wide margin, and fans have been enamored with both old and new characters alike. One new introduction that got the most attention was definitely the new Freeza Force inductee, Cheelai.

One fan took that love of Cheelai to a whole new level and brought her to life with some eye-catching cosplay of the character. You can check it out below.

I feel so dorky when I do body paint lol, but I love this cosplay so much it’s fun, it’s comfy, and cheelai is waifu :3

Photo by @kimmehcosplay #cheelai #cosplay pic.twitter.com/5S2TAr3wvo — Cheelai 💚 (@missninabytes) February 22, 2019

Cosplay artist @missninabytes shared her Cheelai cosplay to Twitter, and it’s already gotten a ton of attention from fans. Cheelai was undoubtedly one of the most popular new additions to the franchise, and fans are definitely hopeful to see the character again. The ending of the film left a possible future for her hanging in the balance, too, so there’s a chance!

Artists like @missninabytes will then get more options for Cheelai cosplay should the character return as well, with possible new outfits to come from her life outside of the Freeza Force. You can check out @missninabytes’ full thread about the cosplay in which she shows-off some of the behind the scenes work that went into recreating the character on her Twitter here.

Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

