New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Clip Reveals Broly’s First Meeting With Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just days away from hitting theaters, and fans are eager to see what the film has to offer. With the feature set to star Broly, audiences have lots of questions about how the character will fit into the anime’s canon, and a new clip is revealing a very important encounter featuring the fighter.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, a special clip starring Broly from the film has gone live. At long last, the Saiyan is being brought into the canon where fans have long wanted him, but he won’t be accepted just like that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, Vegeta is going to have something to say about the entry, and this clip proves the pair get off to a bad start.

As you can see here, the exclusive clip features the film’s Japanese audio. It begins with Paragus calling out to Broly, prompting his son to fly into battle. The younger Saiyan is seen hurdling towards Vegeta, and the latter is pretty chill about the threat. After all, Vegeta has fought the likes of Beerus and come out alive, but there is something about Broly that throws the hero off.

Despite Vegeta’s immense power, the Saiyan is knocked back by Broly time and again in this clip. It ends with the hero taking off his coat to fight for real, and Entertainment Weekly spoke with his English voice actor about the film. It was there Christopher Sabat got real about Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and he says his perception of Broly has been fundamentally changed by this new venture.

“It’s definitely a much more mature and thought-out version of Broly. He gets to do some acting, as opposed to just screaming Kakarot over and over,” Sabat explained.

“Well let’s be honest, it’s still gonna be a lot of screaming on Broly’s part, but you get to at least understand where he’s coming from and feel for him more than you used to.”

So, how hyped are you for Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.