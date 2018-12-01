‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Gogeta English Dub Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Broly shook fans everywhere when it confirmed that not only Broly would be coming into the series canon officially, but Goku and Vegeta’s previously non-canon fusion Gogeta would be introduced as well.

After rocking fans’ socks off with a Japanese trailer, the film has officially released the English dub trailer featuring Gogeta and fans get a taste of Sean Schemmel and Christopher Sabat’s take on the fusion once more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To promote the upcoming addition of Dragon Ball Super: Broly characters to the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game, Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially revealed that the fan-favorite fusion Gogeta would be making an appearance in the film. Like Broly, Gogeta was a previously non-canon character limited to a film appearance in Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn and later in Dragon Ball GT.

Fans are excited to hear the English dub version of the character, as the English dub of the film is definitely one many fans in the West are looking forward to. Like before, Sean Schemmel’s Goku and Christopher Sabat’s Vegeta’s vocal tracks are played at the same time, so lines like “We are Gogeta” come through powerfully, which is important considering they are going toe to toe against a fully powered Broly.

The footage may be the same across both trailers, but it’s still impressive every time. Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will see more of what Super Saiyan Blue Gogera brings to the table soon. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”