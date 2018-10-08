‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Has Fans Questioning Major Goku and Vegeta Detail

Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer 2 has fans buzzing like crazy, after it revealed some major changes to the traditional origin story lore for its “big three” Saiyan characters, Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. However, with new canon corrections come new questions, and fans now definitely have some big questions about how these retconned origin stories lineup with established Dragon Ball canon.

The biggest question that’s being asked right now: How old are Goku and Vegeta, exactly?

According to the established canon, Goku should be about 43 years old. By the cosmic calendar, he was born in April of the year 737, the same time as Broly; Vegeta, meanwhile, was listed as being born five years earlier in 732. The Tournament of Power storyline at the end of Dragon Ball Super took place in the year 780, or about forty-three years after Goku’s birth. However, in the original canon version of that story, Goku was actually an infant when he was sent to Earth – but Dragon Ball Super: Broly is going in a very different direction.

As we learned in trailer 2, this new canon established by Dragon Ball Super: Broly will place Goku, Vegeta, and Broly in the same age range, with all three being children when Freeza finally decimates Planet Vegeta. That fact raises some serious question about how old Goku and Vegeta (in particular) are now. Vegeta lucks out in this retcon, as the change will likely shave some years off of the Prince of Saiyans’ tab. Goku, however, may be the opposite case: the trailers suggest he was a kid (not an infant) when his parents Bardock and Gine sent him away from Planet Vegeta to Earth, would might suggest that he’s actually more of an “Old Man Goku” in present day than we ever realized, if we follow the established canon.

However, Dragon Ball Super: Broly could clear all of this up with some careful canon correction, that could result in Goku and Vegeta being even younger than what’s been established. Since Broly is already framing itself as a sort of hidden history that’s never really be uncovered, a simple date change to Goku/Vegeta/Broly’s birth year would streamline that asepct of the mysthos, and possibly open the door for all three Saiyan characters being younger than we initially thought. It would be prudent move, as revealing that Goku and Vegeta are younger in age would give the Saiyan warriors more time in their prime, allowing the series to have a much longer runaway before Goku and Vegeta essentially age themselves out of relevance.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.