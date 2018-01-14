‘Dragon Ball Super’ Production Notes Drop a Broly Connection

If you have kept up with Dragon Ball Super, you will know who Kale is. The female Super Saiyan hails from Universe 6, but fans couldn’t help but notice how similar Kale was to a rather controversial fighter. Now, production notes from the anime have been published, and fans aren’t surprised to see Broly name-dropped in the designs.

Not long ago, Toei Animation released goodies which will go in Dragon Ball Super‘s next box set. Twitter was quick to circulate the notes to fans, and as you can see below, the set goes so far as to say that Kale turns into Broly.

One of the production designs included in the Dragon Ball Super package shows off the arena for the Tournament of Power. The landscape highlight has already been turned to rubble after Kale transformed into her Berserker Super Saiyan form. However, notes on the design itself refer to Kale “turning into Broly” and causing such damage.

Thanks to @ErrenVanDuine, we can see that the official production design for the destroyed arena from DBS ep.100 refers to Kale as “turning into Broly” (ブロリー化). Not that it was ever much of a secret. pic.twitter.com/aFIiVyrwpU — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 12, 2018

According to translations, the notes specifically label the arena areas which Kale’s Broly form wrecked. The blurbs tell staff the rubble should retain its original colors instead of becoming monochrome as the saga moves forward. So, if you notice the arena’s rubble in future episodes of Dragon Ball Super, then the staff did their job well.

Of course, it isn’t a secret that Kale and Broly share a connection. While the villain may be a controversial one, Kale was received warmly by most fans despite her timid personality. The heroine debuted as the protege of Caulifla, but Kale surprised everyone when her Super Saiyan form arrived. The girl tapped into a power-up that looked the same as the Legendary Super Saiyan transformation, and her uncontrollable rage sealed her less-than-subtle connection to Broly. However, Kale gets to enjoy an oh-so coveted canon status unlike her predecessor, so Broly cannot reach the girl’s reputation just yet.

