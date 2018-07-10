‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Super Saiyan Blue Designs

After the revelation that the Dragon Ball Super movie, will be titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, we got some additional story details that tease an epic three-way battle in the movie, between Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, and Goku and Vegeta. Since the film is set after the events of the Dragon Ball Super anime, Broly will have to face off against Goku and Vegeta in Super Saiyan Blue form. Thanks to the film’s official poster, we have a new look at what the Dragon Ball Movie SSB designs will look like:

These official poster images arrive on the heels of some early promo images, which provided our first looks at how the Dragon Ball Super movie will approach the SSB character designs. The aesthetic preview hasn’t ended there, though: some additional character design promo images have revealed everything from what Goku and Vegeta look like in base form, to some new looks they’ll sport when traveling to a frozen planet to battle an opponent who is presumably Broly.

If that wasn’t enough, we’ve seen additional character designs for Freeza, Broly, as well as the new characters that we’ll meet in the film.

DragonBallSuper Movie CA Designs pic.twitter.com/le7ktNqA7X — Dragon Disclaimer (@DragonDisclaim1) June 24, 2018

According to some recent translations, we now know the official tagline for Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Check that out, below:

“Yep, the title of the new movie is Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Tagline: “The greatest enemy, a Saiyan”. The Twitter account asks “how will these three Saiyans with different destinies meet?

Fans are now buzzing with speculation and excitement about how Broly will be making his official debut in Dragon Ball canon, and what it could mean that he’s arriving at a point after the events of Dragon Ball Super anime. Below are a few things that fans expect or hope to see in the film, now that we know so much more about its character and story details:

Goku using Ultra Instinct or Vegeta using SSBB against Broly

Broly revealing a new Super Saiyan God power-up of his own (or SSB).

SSB Goku and Vegeta fusing to battle Broly.

What are you most excited about in regards to Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be released in December. Dragon Ball Super airs its English Dubs Saturday nights on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. Dragon Ball Heroes is the new promotional anime series now streaming online in Japan.