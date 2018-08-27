Here’s When The Next ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Will Drop

Dragon Ball Super may have taken its weekly series offline this spring, but its story is far from over. This winter, fans will reunite with Son Goku when Dragon Ball Super makes its first theatrical outing, and they will get a new look at the feature soon.

This week, Shueisha released its latest chapter of Weekly Shonen Jump, and the magazine shared plenty of updates with readers. One of them had to do with Dragon Ball Super, and it confirmed the series will drop a new trailer this fall.

According to a report by Younkou Productions, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will put out a new trailer during Jump Anime Festa. The event is an annual one in Japan, and it will highlight series like One Piece and The Promised Neverland. Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed in its new issue Dragon Ball Super will also star at the event, and it will bring a new trailer.

A trailer of the DB movie will run at Jump Anime festa, as well as an early look at Katakuri vs Luffy. pic.twitter.com/nHpiAbUuuf — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 24, 2018

“A trailer of the DB movie will run at Jump Anime festa,” Yonkou Productions shared alongside an image of the promo itself.

For those unaware, the event takes place in Japan over the span of a week. Shueisha is in charge of the event as it takes place in various cities throughout Japan. This year, Jump Anime Fest will take place between November 25 — December 2, so fans should expect the trailer go live towards the beginning of that date. Fans assume the trailer will air starting day one and stream throughout the event, so Goku may show a new side of him as earlier as November.

Of course, fans can get a look at the Dragon Ball Super movie already. The film put out a teaser earlier this spring before a full trailer dropped this summer at Comic-Con International. The reel showed Broly’s climatic run-ins with Vegeta, Goku, and even Golden Freeza. So, fans know the film will be a must-watch event.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

