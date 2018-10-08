‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Alters Controversial Broly Detail

The latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a major highlight of New York Comic-Con 2018, and with good reason. The third trailer for Dragon Ball Super’s first movie was full of crucial history, centered around the three principal Saiyan characters, Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. What really has fans buzzing, however, is how Dragon Ball Super: Broly is making major retcons to the origin story of Goku and Vegeta – and Broly, as well. In fact, one major alteration to Broly’s story is definitely going to be the subject of some controversy, in this newly-established Dragon Ball canon:

In the original 1993 Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan movie, Broly is a mysterious force wreaking havoc on the far side of the galaxy, until Goku and Vegeta are lured to a new Planet Vegeta, and meet the Legendary Super Saiyan warrior. Upon meeting Goku, Broly is triggered into a major rage, due to the fact that he and Kakarot were neighbors in the Saiyan nursery on Planet Vegeta, and Broly was kept awake many a night because of Goku’s crying. Needless to say, Broly was not a fan about hearing the sound of Goku’s voice again.

For a lot of Dragon Ball fans, this was always a very weak foundation to Goku vs. Broly rivalry – downright silly, in fact. It’s one of the more mocked aspects of the Broly mythos – but it seems like Akira Toriyama has plans to straighten that out with Dragon Ball Super: Broly. In these last two trailers, it’s been hinted that Broly’s origin is getting a major retcon. When King Vegeta bows down to Freeza, he also secretly plans to send some Saiyan babies out into the universe, to ensure their race’s survival. Broly’s father Paragus is apparently appalled by this idea, and steals away with Broly himself, planning to train his son to one day get revenge on Freeza, and King Vegeta, as well (and possibly Bardock?).

That’s a major shift in Broly’s backstory from what we got in the Dragon Ball Z era. Now, it seems like Broly’s campaign of mayhem across the universe will be a very purposeful one – a hit list, as it were. Going back to the very first teaser, and first trailer, it also seems like this time around, Broly could be triggered into a rage by Vegeta, instead of Goku. Trailer footage shows just how savagely Broly comes at Vegeta in that arctic battle sequence – that rage has to come from somewhere. Given the kind of life Broly had because of Vegeta’s father’s decision, it would be only fitting for him to want to bash the Saiyan Prince.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.