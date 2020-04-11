Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Dragon Ball Super: Broly

As the efforts to better combat the spread of the novel coronavirus have led people around the country to stay at home, this has unfortunately meant that there’s a big lack of interaction with others that you can usually get in everyday life. ComicBook.com has made these tough times a bit easier thanks to fans everywhere with the Quarantine Watch Party as fans have gathered to watch all sorts of fun movies with those involved in making those fun movies a reality. But now it’s the anime world’s time to shine with the first anime movie in the line up.

The latest Quarantine Watch Party had fans everywhere queue up Dragon Ball Super: Broly along with many of the stars behind the film such as Christopher Sabat (the voice behind Vegeta), Sean Schemmel (the voice behind Goku), Sonny Strait (the voice behind Bardock and criminally unseen Krillin), Chris Ayres (the voice behind Freeza), and everyone who just wanted to watch along with new friends!

‘Nuff Said

Sneaking in Some Ad-Libs!

we ad-libbed that one 😉 — Sean Schemmel liked a Tweet.™️ (@SeanSchemmel) April 11, 2020

…Wait, 4AM?!?!?

Thank you @JustChrisSabat @sonnystrait @ComicBook for a fun evening!! It’s been a difficult time for everyone and getting to geek out together was so fun, even if its way past my bedtime (4am). Thank god for pregnancy insomnia? #QuarantineWatchParty #Broly — Renzawa (@Renzawaa) April 11, 2020

“So Poetic”

Frieza’s Actor Loved that Line Too!

Yes I remember cracking up when it came out that way. — Christopher Ayres (@Chrisayresva) April 11, 2020

Definitely Needed More Krillin

What? You forgot the sensu beans? Should’ve had some more Krillin in this movie #QuarantineWatchParty #Broly #PoorBeets — Sonny Strait (@sonnystrait) April 11, 2020

Still the Best Scene

😂😂😂 VEGETA KILLS ME IN THIS SCENE!!! Excuse my laughing! Couldn’t help it!! Just love how he talks to Goku. Freaking hilarious stuff. #QuarantineWatchParty #Broly @JustChrisSabat @SeanSchemmel pic.twitter.com/Crh7PvLToD — Danica (@ISF_Puppyluv3r) April 11, 2020

“One Baaaaad Man”

Gogeta is one baaaaad man. Thanks @JustChrisSabat, this was fun! Can’t tell ya how much it means to know I got that “like” @SeanSchemmel, been growin with you guys since the beginning! Hope to you see you guys around again soon! #Broly #QuarantineWatchParty — eliseusQ11 (@HouseGhostfyre) April 11, 2020

Broly Ran into Trouble Fast!

Another One Please!