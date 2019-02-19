New Report Suggests ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Investigated Recasting Broly

Dragon Ball Super has had an a big year, but a bit of controversy did distract from its recent theatrical outing. The franchise hit up cinemas with a film rebooting Broly this year, and a new report claims executives were approached about recasting the legendary Saiyan awhile back.

Recently, io9 published an in-depth piece on the recent controversy surrounding voice actor Vic Mignogna. The well-known actor has played dozens of leading anime roles, and Broly is one of them. In the piece, writer Beth Elderkin touched upon Mignogna’s role as Broly and revealed a new anecdote about the character.

“In summer 2018, as preparations were being made to record the dubbed vocals for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, two people connected to the project met with Funimation executives to suggest Mignogna be recast,” the io9 report explains.

According to the piece, the proposal was done after “some improper conduct allegations” began making the rounds inside the voice-acting community. The description was given by “someone present at the meeting,” but the proposal was denied. As it turns out, Funimation “later” told the group the company was already investigating Mignogna’s conduct, but it turned out “inconclusive.”

For those who have kept up with the ongoing ordeal, Funimation has since made a public statement about the Mignogna controversy. The popular anime licensor and dub provider took to Twitter to confirm it was separating itself from the actor and would not include him in any upcoming projects.

“Following an investigation, Funimation recast Vic Mignogna in Morose Mononokean Season 2. Funimation will not be engaging Mignogna in future productions,” Funimation wrote.

For now, there is no word on whether Broly will need to be recast for Dragon Ball Super. The character made its return to animation and even became canon to boot. Fans admit they are hopeful Broly will continue to play into the franchise as Dragon Ball leads into new anime series or features. So, ComicBook.com will keep you updated on any and all casting news.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video.