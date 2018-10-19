‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares New SSG Vegeta Concept Art

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has a lot of things worth looking forward to, and one of the most enticing elements for fans is the full debut of a brand new Vegeta form as he’ll use Super Saiyan God for the first time on-screen.

While Super Saiyan God Vegeta’s look has been mostly kept under wraps, it has been teased through concept art, and the newest piece of art gives fans the best look yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As spotted by @MsDBZbabe on Twitter, Bandai is releasing a new set of Shikishi art boards featuring some designs from the upcoming film including a cool take on the new Broly and the aforementioned Super Saiyan God Vegeta. This is our best look at Vegeta’s new fierceness yet, which was first teased through concept art and a collectible figure.

When Vegeta first transformed into Super Saiyan Blue in the series, fans assumed he had skipped another transformation. But when Goku used Super Saiyan God in the Tournament of Power, it was hinted that the ritual needed to summon the God power was no longer necessary as Goku used the form to save stamina.

There’s no clear indication why Vegeta will finally use the form in the film, but it could be for the exact same reason. With Broly most likely giving Goku and Vegeta their toughest fights yet, this form could just be one of many Vegeta forces himself into in order to keep fighting. The film is promising some great moments for Vegeta, and the debut of Super Saiyan God will certainly be one of the standouts.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia and New Zealand. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

The film is shaping up to be the biggest film in the franchise yet as it brings series fan-favorite Broly into the series’ canon officially, and even tweaks some of the more famous elements of the series as Bardock, the destruction of Planet Vegeta, and Goku’s first journey to Earth. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”