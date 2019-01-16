'Dragon Ball Super: Broly' Shares New Look At Planet Vegeta’s Destruction

Dragon Ball isn't afraid to destroy things which fans love most, and it seems the franchise's next venture will dip into one of its most tragic moments. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is delving into the Saiyan's origins, and Planet Vegeta will suffer for it.

So, it's only right that the film previews the planet's downfall in its trailer.

Not long ago, Toei Animation and Funimation teamed up to share the first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly with fans at Comic-Con International. The stunning reel blew everyone away, and one of its scenes hint at something involving Planet Vegeta.

The trailer, which you can see above, has a short scene of a reddish-brown planet being hit with a massive explosion. The blanketing attack takes over the entire landscape before the reel switches scenes, and fans are rather sure they're watching the destruction of Planet Vegeta firsthand.

After all, fans have seen the planet destroyed in the past. Projects like The History of Bardock showed how Planet Vegeta was destroyed, but Dragon Ball Super: Broly plans to put a new canon spin on the event. With Broly entering the picture, fans are eager to see an inside-look at how Planet Vegeta was taken out and how its survivors were able to flee it.

Looking at the trailer, its telling shot seems to show the powerful attack which Freeza used to destroy the planet. Unlike Beerus' Hakai, the space tyrant had to use explosive power to obliterate the planet. In the canon, Freeza is said to have used a Supernova to blow up the world, and it seems the technique will be replicated in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

The Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan and January in the United States. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the "origins of Goku's power," and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.