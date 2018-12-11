‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ U.S. Premiere to Feature Public Meet-and-Greet

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will soon be premiering in both Japan and the United States, and the film is doing something a little special for fans before its big debut in the United States.

There will be a public meet-and-greet with the English dub voice of Broly, Vic Mignogna, held right before the Dragon Ball Super: Broly premiere begins.

The official Dragon Ball Super Twitter revealed that a public Meet-and-Greet event will be held on Thursday, December 13 at 3PM. Lucky fans will be able to meet with Vic Mignogna, the English voice of Broly, at a Hot Topic near the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The officially United States premiere will be taking place shortly after that at the Chinese Theater, so fans everywhere are excited to see what the first reactions from United States fans are.

Fans were ecstatic when they first learned that Vic Mignogna would be returning to voice Broly in the new film. When the film first announced it would be featuring a new take on Broly, fans were wondering if it meant new voice actors. Luckily this isn’t the case for either the Japanese or English dub, and now the character will feel familiar even with such a massive overhaul.

Fans will see Dragon Ball Super: Broly for themselves soon enough as the film officially releases in Japan not too long from now. Though the film will be having a special event premiere in Los Angeles, CA. Funimation will be bringing the film to even more theaters in the United States with a wider release on January 16th.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”