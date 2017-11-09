‘Dragon Ball Super’ May Take Caulifla Beyond Super Saiyan 3

Dragon Ball Super is well into the meat of the Tournament of Power, but Goku isn't ready to lie down after losing out to Jiren. In the anime's most recent episode, fans watched as Goku went head-to-head against Caulifla and Kale as the hero tried to up his stamina.

However, fans were not expecting the Saiyan to admit Caulifla was even more powerful than they previously believed.

Towards the end of Dragon Ball Super's 113th episode, Goku found himself fighting two-on-one against the ladies of Universe 6. Caulifla managed to land a hit on Goku that took the hero by surprise, but his response to the blow had some fans panicking.

"I can't believe you've gotten this strong, Caulifla," Goku told the girl. "You might just go beyond Super Saiyan 3."

Goku's admission about the Universe 6 fighter made fans do a double-take considering the show's warped power levels. If Caulifla is able to surpass Super Saiyan 2 and 3, then the girl will eventually reach a level greater than even Gohan.

For now, audiences aren't sure what to make of the situation, but they are ready to theorize about which forms Caulifla may take post-Super Saiyan 3. You can read up on the most likely power-ups below:

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.