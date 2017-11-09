‘Dragon Ball Super’ May Take Caulifla Beyond Super Saiyan 3
Dragon Ball Super is well into the meat of the Tournament of Power, but Goku isn't ready to lie down after losing out to Jiren. In the anime's most recent episode, fans watched as Goku went head-to-head against Caulifla and Kale as the hero tried to up his stamina.
However, fans were not expecting the Saiyan to admit Caulifla was even more powerful than they previously believed.
Towards the end of Dragon Ball Super's 113th episode, Goku found himself fighting two-on-one against the ladies of Universe 6. Caulifla managed to land a hit on Goku that took the hero by surprise, but his response to the blow had some fans panicking.
"I can't believe you've gotten this strong, Caulifla," Goku told the girl. "You might just go beyond Super Saiyan 3."
Goku's admission about the Universe 6 fighter made fans do a double-take considering the show's warped power levels. If Caulifla is able to surpass Super Saiyan 2 and 3, then the girl will eventually reach a level greater than even Gohan.
For now, audiences aren't sure what to make of the situation, but they are ready to theorize about which forms Caulifla may take post-Super Saiyan 3. You can read up on the most likely power-ups below:
Super Saiyan God
If you're moving past Super Saiyan 3, then Super Saiyan God appears to be the way to go. The divine form was introduced a few years back, and Dragon Ball Super has adopted the form as it own signature power-up. Caulifla may be able to handle the form one day so long as she can find six righteous Saiyans who are willing to infuse her with power, but the question fans must then ask is whether Caulifla can handle the form's output. Talented the girl may be, but she does have a lack of experience when compared to Super Saiyan Gods like Goku and Vegeta.prevnext
Super Saiyan 4 (2.0)
For you Dragon Ball GT fans, you will be very aware of Super Saiyan 4 already. The special form was introduced years ago in the Dragon Ball Z sequel, but many refuse to address the transformation as canon thanks to its origins. If Dragon Ball Super wanted, it could fold Super Saiyan 4 into the canon as an exclusive form only available to Universe 6 Saiyans, and Caulifla would surely love to tap into her race's inner ape if it meant making her stronger.prevnext
Never-Before-Seen Form
If Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan 4 are no good, then Dragon Ball Super always has the option of making up a new transformation for Caulifla. The heroine does hail from a universe that's different from the one Goku comes from; There is no telling how the pair's contrasting biology could affect their power-ups. Though it's small, there is a chance Dragon Ball Super could bring out a Universe- or gender-specific transformation fans have never seen before.prev