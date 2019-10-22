Dragon Ball Super Reveals One Enemy’s Terrifying Powers

The Moro arc of Dragon Ball Super has continued throughout the manga, bringing in the rest of the Z Fighters on earth in order to fight the villainous sorcerer and his loyal henchmen. Though Moro alone is a universe ending threat, harboring the ability to suck the energy from enemies, and even entire planets, the ancient wizard has henchmen that are almost as dangerous. This most recent chapter gave us more details on one of Moro’s most powerful lackeys, the artificial life form known as OG73-I and the android’s devastating ability.

OG73-I is broken down by Jaco to the fighters of Earth, explaining what the android’s powers are. The henchman of Moro has the ability to capture a foe’s powers and abilities if he manages to hold their necks for even an instant, managing to retain the powers for half an hour. When we first see OG73 exhibit this move, he is bringing down an alien world where the inhabitants have powers similar to that of earth’s porcupines. Managing to copy one of the alien’s abilities, OG grows spikes of his own that he propels toward his opponents.

After absorbing the ability to grow quills, OG then manages to latch onto an alien that can open up portals to seemingly anywhere in the universe, which is how the henchman of Moro and his comrades manage to instantly teleport in front of the Z Fighters. Immediately grabbing Piccolo’s neck, the android managed to absorb all of the powers of the Namekian, creating a mirror match the likes of which we haven’t seen in the Dragon Ball franchise for some time.

OG73-I manages to bring down Piccolo, but luckily, Gohan appears just in time, promising a big fight between the son of Goku and the right hand man to Moro. While Vegeta and Goku are off world, it should be interesting to see if the alien android is able to absorb abilities such as Super Saiyan or Gohan’s Mystic power-up.

What do you think of the new villain of OG73-I? Is he one of the most fearsome androids that we’ve ever encountered? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

