Dragon Ball Super Unveils Preview For Chapter 83: Read

Dragon Ball Super is back at it again this month, so it will not be long before the manga drops its latest chapter. After all, the series updates every few weeks, and the team at Shueisha offered fans a sneak-peek a chapter 83 just recently to whet our appetites. So if you are curious to see how Bardock vs Gas goes down, this preview will satisfy a tiny bit of the craving.

As always, the official Dragon Ball Super website has put out the first look at its new chapter this month. You can find the translated version of the chapter 83 preview below, and as expected, this promo brings fans face to face with Bardock.

The Dragon Ball Super draft shared with fans follows Bardock as the Saiyan takes on Gas in their final showdown from years ago. Readers learned in Granolah’s arc that Bardock visited Planet Cereal under Frieza’s orders just before his own death. It was there Bardock saved Granolah from certain death even though the Heeters still killed the kid’s mom. And before long, Bardock was challenged to fight Gas for his own life.

This preview shows just how strong Gas was back then, and Bardock has trouble taking the gangster on. Even Monaito can sense as much, so the preview of chapter 83 ends with the alien unlocking his dragon balls. He seems determined to make a wish for the sake of “an alien” who fans believe to be Bardock. This wish might power up Goku’s dad enough to beat the thug, or on the other hand, it could be used to weaken Gas. Fans will likely find out the truth when Dragon Ball Super drops chapter 83 this month. And if Bardock is given some special power boost, you can bet Goku will try to use it as soon as possible!

Are you keeping up with Dragon Ball Super's ongoing arc? How do you want this Bardock flashback to go?