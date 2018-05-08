‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shows Off Chi-Chi’s Softer Side

One of the many running jokes about Dragon Ball fans have had about the series over the years is how Chi-Chi somehow deals with Goku‘s absentee nature since he’s out fighting to save the world the whole time they have been together.

But on the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super, fans saw just how much she cares for Goku and those doubts about how she goes on without him could be put to bed.

Chi-Chi’s love for Goku has been sprinkled into various episodes of the series, especially early on when we see her trying to make Goku a successful farmer and caring for her family behind the scenes. But this was cemented even further the more she’s aware of Goku’s troubles.

After finding out about Goku Black, she showed her complete worry for him. It’s hilariously revealed that she was preparing food for him constantly, but he had not been around to pick it up so it had piled to an incredible amount.

So even after the many times she’s chastised him, she still holds a gentle tone with him at the end of the day. It’s like she’s just used to his ways since he does save the world after all.

