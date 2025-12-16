Dragon Ball‘s most important movie is now streaming on Netflix, so it’s the perfect time to either revisit it or check it out for the first time. The Dragon Ball franchise is currently in a strange phase at the moment following the death of franchise creator Akira Toriyama. The series’ manga has been on hiatus, and Dragon Ball Daima wrapped up its run some time ago. But there’s still a hope that the anime will continue in some form as fans look ahead to a potential announcement coming during a massive event next year.

The reason fans are still able to even dream of brand new Dragon Ball anime projects even in such a situation is the fact that the franchise kicked off a massive comeback 12 years ago with its most important film film yet, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. This film not only brought Akira Toriyama back to the franchise with the spark to start to telling a whole new story, and ushered in a whole new multiverse of potential stories for Goku and the others over the decade plus since. Now this film is finally streaming on Netflix.

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods Is Dragon Ball’s Most Important Movie

The powers of gods clashing! 👊💥



Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods is now available on Netflix in English Sub and Dub. pic.twitter.com/0LRs5q8kd0 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 16, 2025

While Dragon Ball has released some great movies in the past that fans still love to revisit to this day, none of them are as important as Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. Thanks to the failure and incredible disappointment of Dragon Ball Evolution, Toriyama had stated that he was inspired to join the production of the then in the works new Dragon Ball movie at the time and completely rewrote the script for it. He was so disappointed in the live-action film that it inspired the creator to get back into the anime’s production, and it was a whole new ball game from there.

Toriyama would continue to influence the franchise from that point on with the release of Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F, and introduced fans to a godly new power for Goku and Vegeta to obtain. Then as many fans know, this would eventually lead to the debut of one of the most successful Dragon Ball anime series ever with Dragon Ball Super. As Toriyama continued to influence the story from that point on, Dragon Ball was able to get to the point of popularity that it enjoys today.

Kicking Off a New Future for Dragon Ball

While Dragon Ball was already plenty popular with many fans thanks to the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z releases before, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods quite literally brought the franchise into the modern era. Toriyama used this film to introduce a new wave of literal gods that gave Goku something to overcome once more, and ever since fans have been able to enjoy the fruits of that return with tons of memorable moments in the 12 years since the film’s release in Japan.

Dragon Ball is now in a much better place thanks to the success of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, and we’re at a point where it’s feasible to believe that there’s yet another potential new anime project on the way even without Toriyama present. It’s an excitement fans didn’t get to feel in the years while the anime was dormant, and it wouldn’t have happened without this movie. Make sure to check it out on Netflix.

