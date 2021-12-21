Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Zamasu Whole New Spin

Zamasu, and his counterpart Goku Black, remains one of the biggest villains to be introduced in the sequel series known as Dragon Ball Super, so it’s no surprise that fans continue to honor the haughty antagonist with fan works. With Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks assembling in order to defeat this Super villain, one fan has given the rogue Kaioshin a massive makeover to celebrate one of Dragon Ball’s biggest villains who attempted to eliminate the universe of mortals in order to make it a better place for the gods.

For fans of Zamasu, it doesn’t appear as though the villain will be making a return in Dragon Ball Super, though he did make a surprising return in the spin-off series known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Seen as a lackey of the villain known as Hearts, a resurrected Zamasu was ultimately killed by the top villain during the “Universal Conflict Saga,” who had a very different plan in mind. Whereas Zamasu was attempting to eliminate mortals from the universe, Hearts was trying to do the opposite by eradicating the gods themselves, to give mortals lives that weren’t overruled by the powerful beings. On top of this, the spin-off recently brought back Goku Black and his new transformation of Super Saiyan 3 Rose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Official Kobra shared this new take on the Dragon Ball Super villain who helped to introduce a new version of Vegito, along with the photo depicting a new take on Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was no match for the fusion of Zamasu and his dastardly doppelganger in Goku Black:

Currently in Dragon Ball Super, Zamasu was able to lead the way to newer villains that have given Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters a hard time. Moro, the energy-absorbing wizard, has yet to be introduced in the anime but seems more akin to the evil Piccolo of old and Granolah is a troubled character who isn’t quite evil, but simply a character dragged into a case of misunderstanding.

Do you want to see Zamasu return in the future of Dragon Ball Super? What do you think of this Cosplay that revisits the terror of the rogue Kaioshin? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.