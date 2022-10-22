Dragon Ball Super Cosplay "Shouts At The Devil" With Videl

Dragon Ball Super has seen Videl retiring from the battlefield, spending her time mostly raising Pan and not harnessing the energy that she was able to discover following her training with her partner Gohan. Luckily, Son Gohan has picked up the slack in his own training, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero giving Goku's son a serious power-up wherein he can access the power of his "Beast" transformation that not only transforms his hair into a shade of grey, but also might make him the most powerful Z-Fighter in the universe.

Videl doesn't have the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan, thanks to not having any alien DNA in her system, but that didn't stop her from learning some useful techniques during the Majin Buu Saga of Dragon Ball Z. Learning how to fly by having Gohan as a teacher, the relationship eventually became a romantic one. Of course, what made this pairing unique wasn't just the fact that Videl was only human, but also Videl being the daughter of Mr. Satan, the current world champion who isn't anywhere near the overall strength of Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters, but definitely pretends to be on an even playing field.

Videl, Daughter of Satan

Instagram Cosplayer Elia Fery took the opportunity to share her new take on Videl, rocking the outfit that Pan's mother has been wearing in the Shonen sequel series that pays homage to her father, the current world champion that remains quite beloved in the public eye:

Videl did make an appearance during the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, though again, her role was one wherein she didn't join Gohan in battle. With the manga going on hiatus following the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, the Shonen series' future is both up in the air when it comes to both the printed page and its anime adaptation. While Dragon Ball Super has done a worthwhile job of including less powerful fighters on the frontlines such as Master Roshi, Krillin, and Chaotzu to name a few, it's uncertain whether Videl will ever join the fray.

What do you think of this fresh take on Videl's Dragon Ball Super look? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.