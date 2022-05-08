Dragon Ball Shows No Love for Videl With Mother's Day Tributes

✖

Dragon Ball has recently shared some love for the franchise's most notable moms for Mother's Day, but it has caught fans' attention for seemingly forgetting all about Videl in each of their tributes for the holiday! As the franchise readies for its big future in both anime and manga, fans are getting more and more of each of the characters who will be playing a major role in what's to come. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will notably be featuring both Gohan and Pan in a pivotal role for the new movie, but there has been a noticeable lack of Videl in the promotional materials thus far.

While previous promotional materials for the film have revealed a slate of the characters involved that included non-fighters such as Android 18 and Bulma, it was a bit curious that the rest of the Gohan family was involved yet Videl wasn't seemingly mentioned at all. Making matters even more salt rubbing in the various wounds of this absence, both the official Dragon Ball Twitter account and the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero accounts shared special tributes for Mother's Day that excluded Videl from the celebration:

Today is #Mother'sDay!

Be sure to let your mother know how much you appreciate her! pic.twitter.com/l5nHO6f01f — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) May 8, 2022

Videl's lack of tribute from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero seems to further indicate that there is no new design for her character at all, and is thus likely to be missing out on the movie entirely. It's a little bit more egregious that she isn't given a spotlight from the manga considering that her pregnancy with Pan not only led to Goku gaining access to the Super Saiyan God form during the Battle of Gods arc, but Pan continues to play a role in the future of the series moving forward. But it remains to be seen if she's truly absent, and we'll find out for sure soon.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now officially scheduled to hit theaters across Japan on June 11th, but there has yet to be any word on its official North American release as of this writing. As for what to expect when the movie finally premieres, Toei Animation hypes up Dragon Ball Super's next feature film as such, "In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they're revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable 'ultimate evil weapon'...!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!"

What do you think? Who are your favorite moms in the Dragon Ball franchise? Where does Videl rank among your favorites? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!