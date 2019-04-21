‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 107 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is heating up on the English dub run of the series, and Universe 7 has started to feel the burn as they have begun losing members left and right. Now with both Krillin and Tien out of the tournament, the pressure is on for the others as the remaining universes are going all out. Sensing Universe 7’s weakness, Universe 6’s Frost has made his move.

Will Frost be as tricky as he was the first time Goku and others fought him? Will Universe 7 lose another fighter? Read on to catch up on everything that happened on the last episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universe 6’s Frost thinks bad to how Champa got him to agree to the Tournament of Power. He’s asking to be absolved of his crimes should Universe 6 win, but Champa was worried he’d cheat. Though he finally agrees to have Frost join the Universe 6 team since he seems to have a revenge plot against Universe 7. Grand Minister confirms there are 36 fighters left in the tournament. Six warriors from Universe 2, seven from Universe 7, four fighters from Universe 4 (though it’s notable because two seem to be missing), eight fighters each from Universes 6 and 7, and three from Universe 11. Beerus is especially worried because two of Universe 4’s fighters seem to be hiding themselves and might spring up at the last moment. One of Universe 4’s fighters, Maji Kayo, with a gel like body tries to attack Jiren, but he’s soon caught up by Dyspo. Dyspo tries to kick him, but is soon caught in the fighter’s body. Maji Kayo seems to be able to regenerate from attacks with ease. Jiren then steps up, and easily bats away Maji Kayo with a blast of air pressure. Goku seems to be a bit nervous as he senses it from far away. Champa wants to wear down Universe 7’s numbers to keep Universe 6 at the highest amount of fighters, and soon Frost gets into action and attacks Master Roshi. Goku tries to run and help but is stopped by Universe 2’s Ribrianne. Frost tries to pin him down, but Roshi bulks himself up and powers up just in time to fight back. Though he’s soon hit with a strong counterattack. Roshi then tries to use the Evil Containment Wave on Frost and nearly succeeds, but his lack of stamina made it tough to aim Frost into the bottle and misses. Frost soon sees Vegeta standing to the side and sends ki blasts at both Roshi and Vegeta. With Roshi exhausted, Frost readies to fire a laser straight at Roshi’s head but Vegeta soon comes to his aid and saves him. Frost says he’s only gotten weaker since the Universe 6 arc as he hasn’t had any time to train his body while on the run as a fugitive. Vegeta sees through this ploy, however, but Frost says he’s figured out a way to beat him. It’s then that Universe 6’s Magetta arrives and attacks. Vegeta’s attacks don’t damage Magetta, and Frost continues to use Magetta as a shield while fighting Vegeta. With Frost saying that it’s going to take a unique attack to defeat Magetta, Roshi uses the Evil Containment Wave once more. Frost says he was waiting for it, and grabs the wave. He then throws it at Vegeta, and attempts to seal him within the bottle Roshi had open on the ground. Frost successfully seals Vegeta in a bottle, and Roshi is blasted with ki lasers when he tries to free him. Thanks to one of his tricks, however, Roshi breaks up the bottle and Vegeta is freed. Angered, Vegeta goes Super Saiyan Blue and eliminates Magetta from the tournament. Frost escapes for now. Roshi’s exhausted himself at this point, and eliminates himself from the tournament so ge can recover with a senzu bean in the stands. Beerus says he’s impressed with his work. There are 30 minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power as Goku readies to fight Universe 2’s Ribrianne.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!