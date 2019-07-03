Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 116 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is literally heating up as Goku continues to fight the ultra strong Kefla. But as fans saw at the end of the previous episode, Goku can be ultra strong as well as he’s tapped into the power of Autonomous Ultra Instinct once more. Will it be enough to take down Kefla as she gets stronger with every punch just like Goku?

It’s Ultra Instinct Goku vs. Super Saiyan 2 Kefla, so read on to catch up with the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Goku roars with Autonomous Ultra Instinct energy, and he’s giving off an aura that is most likely a result of Kefla’s energy — who was on the same levels of the Spirit Bomb he got hit with the first time. Fighting her has stirred this power within him once more, but Kefla is definitely up to the challenge. She begins to power up as well, and reaches Super Saiyan 2. Gohan and Piccolo suspect that seeing each other powering up is steadily increasing both Goku and Kefla’s powers as they try and one up each other. Kefla begins to gather a spinning ki in her hands, and Piccolo’s worried that she may be stronger than Goku. But, Goku is up to the challenge as well. Goku and Kefla fully charge, and Kefla launches an attack on Goku but he easily dodges every one of her moves. Vados mentions that while Kefla’s power and speed are great, Goku’s still being able to read all of her moves. No matter what she seems to try, Goku dodges as if his body is reacting all on its own. Vegeta sees this and remembers Whis’ training. Whis mentions how Vegeta and Goku need to teach their bodies to move and react without thinking, and that’s something even Beerus has had a hard time mastering. Vegeta thinks Autonomous Ultra Instinct is a reflection of this. After dodging more of her attacks, Goku finally hits Kefla. But he notices something is off about his punches, and Kefla mentions how it didn’t hurt her at all (Whis seems to realize this as well). But Goku says he’s beginning to understand how Autonomous Ultra Instinct works. This back and forth between the two manages to knock Jiren out of his meditation and he is giving the two his full attention. This time, Goku attacks Kefla first with a flurry of punches. This knocks her back, but no matter how hard he hits it seems something is still off. Kefla continues to get back up, and Whis mentions how Goku’s attacks are weakened at this point because he can’t quite seem to master how to use Autonomous Ultra Instinct when attacking. It’s the final bout for these two as Kefla powers up her strength to a massive degree, and damages the arena around her as her pent up energy fires out like lasers. She fires a flurry at Goku, and he dodges each one. She’s burning through all her energy to land this move. Goku continues to dodge while charging up a Kamehameha Wave. She tries to shoot him down in mid-air, but Goku uses the Kamehameha to ride on top of her ki blast and hits her at point blank range. With one final push, Goku eliminates Kefla and shatters her Potara earrings. So Kale and Caulifla end up in the stands separated. Universe 6 only has the two Namekians Saonel and Pirina left. As for Goku, in order to make Autonomous Ultra Instinct more effective Goku has to master both attacking and defending without thinking and relying purely on his fighting instinct. But after this fight, Goku is completely drained. Vegeta has been inspired to master Autonomous Ultra Instinct too, and there are 17 minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.