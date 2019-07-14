Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 119 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has steadily been growing more intense with each new episode of the English dub. But now the tournament is truly getting more cutthroat as more and more fighters are being eliminated. With Universe 6 and 2’s erasures in the last episode, this only leaves four universes left standing as the final minutes of the tournament wind down.

Getting pushed to the brink, Universe 4’s tricky fighters now jump into action and Goku and the other Universe 7 fighters have to face off against opponents using techniques they have never seen before. How will things shake out? Read on to catch up with the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Vegeta faces off against Universe 3’s Katoplesia, who transforms into his “ultimate” mode. But Vegeta isn’t giving him the time of today and continues to fight against him furiously. The two of them blast each other with powerful ki, and Katoplesia saves himself from going over the edge. But, soon he’s knocked out of the ring. At ringside, he says it feels like something snuck up on him. Vegeta is soon nearly knocked off the arena too, and soon Gohan is attacked in the same way. Piccolo saves him from falling off, but now everyone is on their toes as one of the fighters has seemingly used an invisible attack. Android 18 is then pummeled by this invisible foe, and Quitela’s laughs help them figure out it must be one of Universe 4’s fighters who is somehow invisible. When 18 is attacked once more, Piccolo tries to attack the stage around him but misses the invisible fighter. Master Roshi suggests they use a nosebleed to point out the fighter, and Gohan then takes the chance to blast the area with a lot of ki blasts. This misses the invisible fighter, Gamisaras, but kicks up enough dust to carve out its silhouette. Now being able to see the fighter, Piccolo launches a powerful counterattack and knocks the Universe 4 fighter out of the ring. Their God of Destruction Quitela isn’t worried, however, as he’s got some more tricks up his sleeve. He tells one of his other fighters to use their ability, and it’s a strange one. Covering the arena in a strange red light, Piccolo and Gohan are soon attacked by mirages of the previously eliminated fighters. Gohan and Piccolo can’t land any attacks on them, but they can hit them with their own strikes. The mirages go on to attack the rest of Universe 7, and Piccolo can’t sense any energy. But they do notice how there are two fighters seemingly using them to hide and attack in unison. When Piccolo spots the first one, who sent out the red light, he eliminates the Universe 4 fighter from the tournament. The second, however, gives Piccolo a lot of trouble. This one is invisible too, but Piccolo can sense its energy and follow its attacks. But when he tries to hit the fighter, he misses and is soon knocked out of the arena himself. Piccolo has been eliminated from the Tournament of Power. Piccolo says at ringside that he felt like he landed a hit on the fighter, but there was no contact. Soon Android 17 gets the brunt of the invisible fighters attacks and nearly is eliminated. Goku tries to help but has the same problem Piccolo did. 17 seems to be grasping onto its movements, and calls the fighter toward him. 17 is pelted with plenty of hits, and nearly manages to blast the fighter with ki. He mentions that the fighter isn’t invisible, and it’s instead revealed that it’s a tiny bug fighter so small that they can’t hit it with normal attacks. Piccolo had been focused too much on sensing its energy and didn’t consider it wasn’t another invisible fighter. Undeterred, the bug fighter continues his attack on Android 17 but Goku and Android 17 work together. With Goku making a ruckus in the area, the bug fighter ends up in a vulnerable position and it allows Android 17 to trap it and thus eliminate it from the tournament. With every Universe 4 fighter defeated, Universe 4 is the next one erased from existence. This leaves Universes 3,7, and 11 remaining as there are only 12 minutes left in the Tournament of Power.

