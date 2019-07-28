Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 121 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is near the end game on Toonami as the final three universes remain, and the remaining fighters dwindle down to less than the double digits. But with Universe 11’s threat looming ahead, Goku and the Universe 7 team still have to contend with the mysterious power of Universe 3’s mechanical fighters. After unveiling their secret technique at the end of the last episode, it’s going to take a lot more than expected to take down the next universe.

How will Goku and the others survive in the fight against Universe 3’s fused giant? Read on to find out what happened on the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Universe 3’s Dr. Paparoni activates his secret technique and fuses with the other three mecha warriors. The fusion results in a hulking new monstrous form brimming with power. This fusion towers over everything else in the arena, and Android 17 and 18 jump in to help. Freeza stays back to watch, however. Universe 3’s Supreme Kai reveals its name is Anilaza. Anilaza sends a rush of ki blasts through the arena simply by charging its power, and Universe 11’s Jiren has to block one heading for his Universe 11 crew. Vegeta launches a Big Bang Attack, but Anilaza dodges it wish incredible speed. It charges at Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan, and its clear that this fusion has given Universe 3 a major power and speed boost as it wrecks the arena. Goku notes that Universe 7 will all have to attack at once, and they all spread out in an attempt to confuse it. When each of them attack, 17 notices Anilaza’s forehead gem glow and it counters all five of their attacks at five different points. Goku wonders if it can sense their energy fast, but 17 deducts that it’s able to tell their locations with ultra sonic waves (like a bat’s echolocation) with the antenna on its head. Soon enough, Anilaza throws a punch and a portal instantly opens up around it and brings its fist right down at Goku. It throws a few more warping punches in this manner, and nearly knocks Goku out of the arena. But surprisingly, Freeza jumps in to keep Goku from falling out by kicking him away. Goku thanks Freeza for the save, and asks Freeza for his help against the giant Anilaza. Before Freeza can give his answer, Anilaza arrives and forces him into the fray. He tries to fire a Death Beam at Anilaza but it counters with a powerful ki blast of its own. Anrizara then tries to grab each of Universe 7’s members, failing to do so until it gets a hold of Android 18. It then attempts to eat Android 18 before she is saved by Goku. Whis notes that eating them would be a good idea since they would rescue each other from elimination anyway. Angry at this, Anilaza launches a huge blast and continues its rampage. Universe 7 counters with their own barrage of Ki blasts, and Android 17 is unfortunately caught in one of Aniraza’s blasts. Since he was hanging by the edge of the ring, he’s subsequently thrown out of the arena. But before he falls completely, Android 18 saves pushes him back up and lets herself fall from the stage in his stead. With her elimination, Universe 7 is then dropped to five warriors. Anilaza soon reveals yet another new power: a large set of wings. Charging a giant blast, it intends to take out the entire ring. To counter this, Universe 7 charges into full power. Vegeta goes Super Saiyan Blue, Gohan uses his Ultimate transformation, Goku goes Super Saiyan Blue as well, Freeza transforms into Golden Freeza and 17 charges his energy. The five of them all unleash giant Ki blasts together against Anilaza’s giant sphere of destructive energy. Aniraza grows the sphere to an incredible size and starts pushing them back, but the five warriors of Universe 7 dig in their heels. Android 17 notices a weakness in Anilaza, the giant glowing gem on his forehead from before. 17 then covers himself in his barrier and charges through Anilaza’s giant blast and shatters the forehead gem with a fierce punch. This ended up damaging its energy reactor, and with one final push, Anilaza is eliminated from the Tournament of Power. With this fusion of four fighters eliminated, Universe 3 is completely out of the tournament and thus erased from existence. Before their erasure, it’s revealed that the robotic God of Destruction Mosco is actually piloted by the real Destroyer on the inside. With Universe 3 gone, this leaves Universe 7’s Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Freeza, and Android 17 and Universe 11’s Jiren, Toppo, and Dyspo left standing. There are only nine minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and Episode 121 is scheduled to premiere July 27th at 11:00 PM EST. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.