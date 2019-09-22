Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 129 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has finally reached the final three episodes of the series, and fans have been anticipating these in particular ever since the series came to an end in Japan. With the final minutes winding down in the Tournament of Power, the series is about to go for broke as it prepares to go out with a bang. As Goku remains the only fighter currently standing who can take on the eleventh universe’s Jiren, he’s got to give it everything he has in order to tap into the greater power of Ultra Instinct.

Can Goku take down Jiren with everything he’s got? Will he finally be able to master the Autonomous Ultra Instinct or will Jiren prove to be too strong of an opponent that even Goku can’t take down? Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Goku has activated Autonomous Ultra Instinct once more, but Whis emphasizes this is Goku’s last chance to make a critical move. Each time it drains Goku’s stamina, it becomes harder to recover from afterwards so Goku is going to be left drained more than ever after this third activation. This will be the final fight between Goku and Jiren. The fight begins as Goku avoids many of Jiren’s initial blows. Goku’s thoughts are keeping him from landing an effective counterattack like in his fight with Kefla, so he’s got to find a way to stay in Ultra Instinct and use an actual attack. As Goku hits Jiren with a powerful Kamehameha Wave, Jiren is able to block it with ease. As Top notes, Jiren has memorized Goku’s moves at this point as he’s been closely watching him throughout the tournament thus far. Jiren then hits Goku with a powerful blast of his own, but Goku was able to use the flow of the Kamehameha Wave to keep it from completely taking him out. While the eleventh universe mocks the fact that Goku can’t attack well, Vegeta scoffs and notes that Goku is on his way to mastering Ultra Instinct. He knows there’s something beyond his current power level. Vegeta says that in the limited time of the Tournament of Power each of the Saiyans have broken through their limits and reached new heights of power. They have all seen it too, and Goku’s aura seems to be shifting. As Jiren charges a powerful punch, Vegeta tells Goku that his losing would be unacceptable as he has the entire universe riding on his shoulders. Goku is able to regain his footing in the Ultra Instinct state and the battle between the two begins once more. The others wonder whether or not Goku will be able to win as they trade blows, but Whis seems confident in Goku’s victory. Heat begins to come off of his body as it’s clear that Goku’s mind is beginning to clear and focus itself. He begins to reach a zen like state as Jiren and Goku’s clashing auras begin to grow and strengthen. Jiren tries to end the fight by unleashing a flurry of much stronger punches than before, and the area underneath Goku is crumbling. He’s running out of options, and can only block Jiren’s attacks. But Goku braces himself for one final push. Suddenly, sparks begin to erupt as Goku begins to counter each of Jiren’s punches with his own. Standing still, his arms begin to vibrate rapidly as he knocks back Jiren with the sheer force of his aura. Charging his power, he begins to glow with a white light. Jiren laughs and responds by charging his own power to a massive degree. Jiren condenses a massive ki blast, and fires it at Goku but it suddenly disappears. Then, it’s revealed that Goku is now holding that blast and standing behind Jiren. Glowing with an unbelievable power, Goku then hits Jiren with several strong attacks. As the glow begins to fade, Beerus and Whis confirm that Goku has really reached the true Ultra Instinct. Goku, now with a new aura and silver hair, has now transformed into Autonomous Ultra Instinct’s completed form.

