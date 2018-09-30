‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 81 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Zeno Expo is down to the final match as Goku faces off against Universe 9’s Bergamo the Crusher. Can he overcome this new foe before the other universes label him a villain?

Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Goku is up against Universe 9’s Bergamo in the final match of the Zeno Expo. Bergamo shouts to the gods watching that Goku’s much weaker than Universe 9’s. He declares Goku as the enemy of all the universes (swaying the other universes against Goku), as he ruined their peaceful lives with the Tournament of Power. He asks the Omni-Kings to revoke their order of erasure if he beats Goku. Although the Omni-Kings say they have made up their minds, and his words have swayed the gods, they agree to Bergamo’s request. But if Goku holds back at all, all the universes would be erased immediately. The Gods wonder how Goku gets away with such insolence, but he’s only amping up under the pressure. The fight between Goku and Bergamo begins, and Bergamo seems to get bigger with every one of Goku’s punches he absorbs. To go along with the bigger size, he’s increased his strength as well. No matter how many times Goku punches him, he grows to an incredible size and knocks Goku back. Bergamo’s ability allows him to absorb attacks and return them two-fold. Goku then transforms into a Super Saiyan, but even these punches makes Bergamo stronger and giant sized. Goku is able to dodge Bergamo’s powerful attacks, however, hitting Bergamo and strengthening him every now and again. Goku smiles, and manages to hit Bergamo in his blind spot to knock him down. Goku wants to test Bergamo’s limits, as he’s getting excited at the thought of fighting a stronger opponent. He’s making Bergamo stronger on purpose. He then transforms into Super Saiyan Blue, to the shock of the gods in the audience. Goku then boosts his power with the Kaio-ken technique to give Bergamo even more power. He charges a Kamehameha as Bergamo charges ki blasts of his own. The two of their blasts collide, but Goku eventually overpowers Bergamo, defeating him. Whis notes that Goku gave Bergamo as much power as possible, and then defeated it with even more power. Goku tells Bergamo to show him his real power in the tournament, and Bergamo notes how much of a villain he is. Every universe will be gunning for Universe 7 in the Tournament of Power. Goku then accepts this and challenges every other universe. He’ll take them all on if necessary as the Omni-Kings were satisfied with the Zeno Expo. Grand Minister then explains the rules. On a special stage in Null World, all the competitors need to do is knock their opponents off the stage. After the Zeno Expo, other restrictions have been made. There are no weapons allowed (other than pure fighting techniques) and opponents cannot kill one another. Flying is also negated in the Null Realm. The Tournament of Power will last 48 minutes (in Earth time), and Grand Minister says it will be a single battle royale between the eight universe. The team with the most members at the end (or a single winner) is declared the winning universe. One match will decide the fates of eight universes. Universe 11’s Top jumps down to face Goku. He’s the leader of the Pride Troopers from Universe 11, and will fight Goku since he has made a vow to fight evil-doers. Naturally, Goku will face him head on.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.