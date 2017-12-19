‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Pits Vegeta Against Himself

The English dub of Dragon Ball Super is heading toward one of the series’ most popular arcs, but the next episode is definitely going to be a must watch for fans of the English dub.

Teasing a battle between two Vegetas, the preview for the next episode also reveals something entirely special.

As Goten and Trunks find themselves in trouble on the planet Potaufeu, a mysterious water has taken shape of the planet’s strong warriors. The end of the episode had the water draining Vegeta and taking his form, and the next episode shows that not only is Vegeta out of Ki, the Clone Vegeta can use Vegeta’s abilities like the Galick Gun.

Hardcore fans of the Dragon Ball English dub most likely recognized Clone Vegeta’s voice too. Funimation made this filler episode a bit more interesting as they cast Brian Drummond, the voice actor for Vegeta on Ocean Studios’ English dub of Dragon Ball Z. Drummond is not only a great callback to Dragon Ball Z, he has a performance that’s notably different from Chris Sabat’s take for Funimation which makes the battle between Vegetas far more palpable.

The English broadcast release of Dragon Ball Super just ended the “Universe 6” arc, where the God of Destruction Beerus challenges his brother, Universe 6’s God of Destruction Champa for ultimate superiority of the planet Earth and its delicacies. Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and the mysterious Monoka fought against various tough enemies from Universe 6 such as a member of Frieza’s race, Saiyan, and a time-shifting assassin.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.