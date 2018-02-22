Voice Actor Reveals Whether Bulma’s New Voice Will Appear In ‘Dragon Ball Super’

The Dragon Ball franchise recently suffered a big loss, when Bulma voice actress Hiromi Tsuru died unexpectedly last November. In the wake of that tragedy, it was announced that Aya Hisakawa would be taking over the role of voicing Bulma – thought it was unclera where / when that change would take place, as Dragon Ball Super only has a handful of episodes left to air. Well, iconic voice actor Hiromi Tsuru (Piccolo) has just revealed whether Hisakawa will get any dialogue in the remainder of Dragon Ball Super‘s run:

It’s official: Bulma will be played by Hiromi Tsuru in DBS ep.128 (via prerecorded dialogue), but afterwards Aya Hisakawa will be taking over the role. https://t.co/Tbf1WBFNw0 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 15, 2018



Toshio Furukawa says it’ll be Tsuru until the end of Super, and Toei’s website repeats that 128 has Tsuru as Bulma, with Hisakawa taking over the roll afterwards in the DB franchise. This implies 128 will be Bulma’s last Super appearance and Hisakawa will only be in future works. pic.twitter.com/olpIlTt2ok — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 15, 2018



Oddly enough, Hisakawa’s casting as Bulma is the most concrete evidence we have of Toei’s plans for the next Dragon Ball series. If there were truly no plans for what comes next, there would be no need for a new Bulma yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment, the big fear is that Dragon Ball Super is going to speed towards a big cliffhanger, or awkwardly abrupt ending. If that’s indeed the case, then Toei needs to let the fandom know sooner before later what’s happening with the franchise, including this new version of Bulma!

What do you think the plans are for the next Dragon Ball series? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.