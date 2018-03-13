‘Dragon Ball Super’ English Dub Episodes 40-52 Now Streaming

Dragon Ball’s English dub is currently making its way through the Future Trunks arc of the series, a fan-favorite of those who kept up with the series’ Japanese releases. But for those fans of the English dub, the series has just made a new batch of episodes available for streaming.

Episodes 40-52 of the Dragon Ball Super English dub are now available to streaming on FunimationNow and VRV, and it’s the perfect way to catch up to the series’ current arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The time is here! Watch episodes 40-52 of Dragon Ball Super dubbed in English on FunimationNow: https://t.co/Jr8sZo7XiS pic.twitter.com/T9Kk0xInIB — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 13, 2018

The newest batch of episodes goes from the end of the Universe 6 arc of the series, in which Goku and Hit’s battle comes to its conclusion, and takes the series all the way up to the very first episodes of the Future Trunks arc. For those fans curious as to what happens in between, the English dub version of the series of the Potafeu Water arc of features a very cool throwback to the series’ past.

Brian Drummond, who voiced Vegeta in the Ocean Studios dub of Dragon Ball Z, recently returned to the character as a copy version of the Prince of all Saiyans who even gets a rematch with Goku.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!