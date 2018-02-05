‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teaser Highlights Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken

There are only five episodes left of Dragon Ball Super, and fans are waiting for its next spoilers to drop. Not long ago, a preview image for the show’s next episode dropped online, and it tease highlights the return of a fan-favorite form.

That’s right! Goku is going Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken again, and fans aren’t the least bit mad.

As you can see below, the preview image shows Goku charging forward in an attack. The hero is in his Super Saiyan Blue form, and it is impossible to overlook the Kaio-Ken aura around him. Goku looks plenty angry as he pulls back for an attack, but fans are sure the attack won’t phase Jiren too much.

After all, the Pride Trooper did fight Goku while he was in this state before, and it did not go well.

Last year, Dragon Ball Super pitted Goku against Jiren for the first time, and the fight wrecked the Saiyan. Jiren withstood each form Goku powered into, and the hero’s maxed-out Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken state didn’t make Jiren flinch. Not even Ultra Instinct could make Jiren waver, so fans are interested to see how Goku’s assaults will go over when he taps into Kaio-Ken one last time.

Right now, the stakes regarding the Tournament of Power are higher than ever. Last weekend, Universe 11 lost its second-to-last member when Toppo was ringed out by Vegeta. The rest of Universe 7 is left to take on Jiren, but the fighter is more than strong enough to hold his own. With so few episodes left, Dragon Ball Super will have to wrap up this last fight with a bang, and fans aren’t totally sure if Goku’s comrades will make it out of the battle in one piece.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

