‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 129 Recap With Spoilers

The episode begins with a recap of Episode 128, in which Vegeta was defeated by Jiren and eliminated from the Tournament of Power even after an emotional awakening by Vegeta before his eventual end. Goku then reaches Ultra Instinct for the third time and stands off against Jiren.

Episode 129 begins proper with Goku and Jiren in this stare down, but Whis says this is his final chance to make something happen. Ultra Instinct drains more stamina, and is a deeper hole to climb out of, whenever the state is in action. So Goku is going to be unbelievably drained once “the silver in his eyes” goes out. Whis says that at that moment the victor will be decided.

As Goku and Jiren begin their fight, the Grand Priest mentions that the no one in the stands wants to miss a moment. Goku effectively dodges Jiren’s blows, as Goku’s movements have become sharper. But Whis notes that his thoughts are keeping Goku from landing a decisive blow much like in his fight with Kefla, and that he needs to find a way to stay in Ultra Instinct or deliver a decisive hit by then.

Goku then charges a powerful Kamehameha Wave while Jiren does nothing to block. The Zenos are understandably impressed by this, but Jiren is able to block this as well. Toppo notes that Jiren has watched Goku thoughout each of his fights and has memorized his movements. The Grand Priest says Goku’s ace was no effect against Jiren as he’s blasted away.

Luckily he managed to use his wave as a barrier to keep from a decisive blow, but Belmod is confident that Goku can’t win as long as Goku’s offense isn’t up to par. Vegeta, however, scoffs at this. Vegeta argues that the gods are becoming hasty as Goku is on his way to mastering Ultra Instinct in this fight. In the limited time of the Tournament of Power, the Saiyans have improved greatly and the Gods have noticed this too. Belmod tells Jiren to end it already as Goku seems to be recovering.

Jiren charges a punch, and Vegeta says that Goku’s defeat would be unacceptable as he carries Vegeta’s and everyone else’s hopes with him. Goku then stands resolute in the Ultra Instinct state again.

The fight between the two resumes after the break as Goku is impressively dodging Jiren’s movements and attacks. The two then collide in a flurry of punches that rock the arena as Goku seems to have righted himself. The others ask if he’s in trobule as it was how he lost to Jiren last time, but Whis seems content. He notices something the others don’t as says there’s nothing to worry about.

He then senses an acceleration of energy from impulse. Goku is focusing his heart and soul on the fight, and every other worry is beginning to fade away a he reaches the depths of Ultra Instinct. The others mention the heat radiating off of his body, as his aura covers the arena.

Jiren begins a big counterattack, but even his ferocious punches as it limits the area of where Goku stands. He’s blocking the attack but he’s running out of room to run. The others worry, but Beerus is resolute as Goku stands tall underneath all of the attacks. Goku is taking them all head on, but Belmod thinks Universe 11 has won. But Goku begins counterattacking as his punches begin to collider with the shockwaves of Jiren’s attacks.

He manages to push all of Jiren’s punches back and reaches Jiren with his own blow. With one big cry, his energy blankets the arena and looks much different than before. The two Zenos wonder if something is happening, and Vegeta smiles. Jiren notes the heat he’s used to defeat him, and smiles saying he must respond to the effort.

Toppo can’t belive how much energy Jiren is pushing, and he charges a giant blast. With one, “It’s ends with this!” he launches the attack but Goku’s hair turns silver and the blast immediately disappears. Goku then stands behind Jiren, holding the blast in a much smaller capacity and it fades away.

Jiren tries to attack Goku’s new glowing form, but he’s easily missing the attacks. The Gods begin to rise in anticipation as Goku unleashes a flurry of punches on Jiren while standing still. His full form is completely revealed and Beerus asks if Goku’s reached it. He comments with the following,

“That form, that glow, that…that indeed is the complete Ultra Instinct.” (There is no update on the time left in the Tournament of Power.)

