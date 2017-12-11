‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Brings Back Goten & Trunks’ Tag-Team

Dragon Ball Super English Dub is moving into the “Future Trunks Saga”, and there’s no better way to celebrate that transition than with a Trunks-centric episode!

As you can see in the preview above, the upcoming episode 44 sees young Trunks and Goten stowing away on Monaka’s delivery truck, which lands them in an off-planet caper involving some alien bandits. While that would normally be the premise for some kind of dire tale, in the case of two half-Saiyan fighters like Goten and Trunks, it’s probably the bandits who are in the greater amount of danger.

Right now, we’re in the midst of the filler episodes that act like the epilogue/prologue, whenver one Dragon Ball Super saga ends, and another begins. While that may be off-putting to some fans, seeing moments like Trunks and Goten once again doing tag-team fighting like their famous dads are highlights in what can otherwise be a dull wait for more action.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on Funimation NOW and Amazon Video.