‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Sets Up Its First Movie

The finale of Dragon Ball Super certainly hit fans hard when it debuted Saturday evening, but while the series may be over, and fans will no longer have a weekly dose of their favorite franchise, the series will continue in the form of a new movie coming in December.

The series finale also went an extra mile to even tease the upcoming movie during the final scene of the series, through a sly bit of dialogue between Goku and Vegeta.

Goku tells Vegeta they’ll get stronger, and Vegeta says “Of course! Saiyan strength has no limits!”…which is very similar to the “Saiyans have no limits” tagline for the movie. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 25, 2018

In the final scene of the series, Vegeta and Goku are fighting in the rocky plain much like they were in their first fight in Dragon Ball Z. Vegeta asks Goku to activate Ultra Instinct again, but Goku says he doesn’t know how and it just activated on its own. Vegeta then vows to get stronger than Goku anyway, and Goku agrees that the two will get stronger and stronger.

Then Vegeta says “Of course! Saiyan strength has no limits!” which, as Twitter user @Herms98 points out, is similar to the “Saiyans have no limits” tagline in the first trailer for the movie. Of course on top of this sly tease is the narrator of the series teasing the arrival of a strong new enemy in the future.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

