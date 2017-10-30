‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms How Kale & Caulifla Will Fuse

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 114th episode lie below:

Dragon Ball Super hasn’t been shy about using fusions, and the anime will soon introduce a brand-new character thanks to the technique. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Kale and Caulifla would fuse at some point in the Tournament of Power. Now, the anime confirmed how the duo will fuse, and fans are feeling a little gob-smacked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend, Dragon Ball Super released an episode preview for its next episode. The clip ended with a look at Kefla, the fusion of Kale and Caulifla. When the fighter introduced herself, fans were quick to notice the massive Potara earring dangling from her ear, and it should look familiar.

The Potara earrings that Kafla (Kale & Caulifla fusion) is wearing and the ones from Universe 6 Kaioshin. What do u guys think? Same? pic.twitter.com/oQMJdIyCAx — Loconte19 (@DbsAKEG) October 29, 2017

If the earring Kefla wears makes you feel nostalgic, then you most likely remember who Fuwa is. The portly Supreme Kai is the overseer of Universe 6, and he wears a pair of pearly green Potara earrings. The jewelry that Fuwa wears appears to be the ones which Kefla uses to fuse, so fans are curious to see how the Supreme Kai transfers his earrings to Kefla.

After all, the Tournament of Power has been pretty strict about its audience members not assisting any fighters. When Frost tried to launch an energy blast at Freeza following his knock out, Zeno did not hesitate to wipe the Universe 6 character from existence. Champa may be a God of Destruction, but he is not immune to the Omni-King’s wrath should he try to toss Potara earrings to his fighters. Well, that is unless Zeno decides the fusion is neat enough to not smite Champa or Fuwa where they sit.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how Dragon Ball Super gets Fuwa’s Potara earrings to Kale and Caulifla. The pair’s fusion is already a hot topic amongst the fandom, so the anime will hopefully have a vetted reason for the Universe 6 Saiyans to merge by next week.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.