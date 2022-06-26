Dragon Ball Super Teases Elec's True Feelings Towards Gas

Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for the grand finale of the Granolah the Survivor arc overall, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series is teasing how Elec truly feels about his brother Gas as all of this comes to an end. Goku and Vegeta have been pushing themselves to new limits in their fight against the all powerful foe, but Gas only seems to be getting even stronger as the fight rolls on. This has all changed with the newest chapter, however, as a new complication is getting us closer to the end of the fight one way or the other.

With the fight against Gas reaching what seems to be its final phase, both Goku and Vegeta have tried everything they can with their respective Ultra forms. But while they are losing options, a surprising new wrinkle has popped up once more as while it was previously teased that Elec was only using Gas as a tool to further his own ends, the way he treats his younger brother in the cliffhanger from the newest chapter further demonstrates that he really just sees his brother as a pawn for his grand scheme.

When Elec first made the wish to have Gas become the strongest in the universe, it had seemed like he had bargained much of his brother's remaining years of life much like how Granolah had to do the same to quickly gain his own strength. This didn't really seem to bother Elec on the surface, as he and the Heeters were working together to eventually use their grand plan against Frieza. It had seemed like he had the Heeters' best interest at heart, but with Gas potentially losing in Chapter 85 this begins to change.

When Gas takes a pretty big hit from Goku and looks like he's going to lose, Elec's confident facade breaks for the first time in the series and he grabs Gas by the neck. Yelling in his face that their ultimate plan is for Frieza, and this fight is only a bump in the road, he begins to berate Gas over his lack of power. This turns out to be Elec's way of motivating his brother to push himself, but the biggest (almost literal nail in the coffin) is that Elec begins to smile when noting that this is probably Gas' final effort.

At the back of our minds, we all knew Gas was likely fighting with borrowed time and making this all the more tragic is the fact that Elec is happily pushing his brother through this without much regard for what will happen to Gas as a result. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Gas has figured this out.