Dragon Ball Super teases Gas' dark past with Granolah with the newest chapter of the series! While the majority of Dragon Ball Super's Granolah the Survivor arc has been focused on the titular Granolah and his motivations for vengeance against Freeza and the Saiyans, one of the more interesting points brewing on the back burner has been the Heeters and their overall role in the arc. Elec and the others have been setting all of this in motion, and have even pulled the strings behind Goku and Vegeta's current fight against Granolah in the newest chapter.

Just as how every new thing we learn about Granolah makes him all the more complicated of a foe, each new thing we learn makes him seem like the central foe of the arc less and less. The newest chapter of the series puts another edge in the Heeters' basket towards this as it teases Gas' dark ties to Planet Cereal's past and potentially dark ties to Granolah and his role in all of this as well.

Chapter 72 of the series begins with Goku and Vegeta making their way to Planet Cereal with the help of Macki and Gas, but it also offers an update about the other two Heeters. It's soon revealed that Elec and Gas are coming to Planet Cereal as well, and they're a little nervous about returning. Elec notes how it's been 40 years since he's been to the planet, and Gas takes this one step further by stating that his memories of Cereal are anything but good.

But what makes this even more interesting is the fact that Elec tries to ease Gas' worries by saying that it "won't be like last time" and that Gas has "changed a lot since then." We've been previously told that the Heeters played a pivotal role in helping the Sugarians build a home in the ruins of the Cerealians, and unless that's what Gas is referring to, he likely has a terrible history with the Cerealians.

We've only see one side of the Cerealians destruction through Granolah's eyes as Freeza and his forces had conquered the planet, but it appears that the Heeters were involved in some point of this planet's history too. It's perhaps something we'll see in action as the rest of the arc continues. But what do you think?

Do you think Gas has a darker tie to Granolah than we might realize? What do you think the Heeters' final role in the arc will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!