Dragon Ball Finally Kicked Off Its First Major Battle Without Any Saiyans

It is no secret that Dragon Ball can be predictable, and fans are more than happy to call out the franchise when they feel things are getting stale. Goku and Vegeta get critiqued the most as netizens lament Goku’s static character or Vegeta’s inability to win a fight. But every once and a while, things do get shaken up. That is what Dragon Ball Super is doing now, after all. In Dragon Ball Super‘s latest chapter, the main event fight of the Granolah Arc kicks off – and for once, it doesn’t involve any Saiyans!

(WARNING: Dragon Ball Super SPOILERS Follow!)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 79 is titled “Gas vs. Granolah” and that is exactly what it is. The evil crime syndicate known as The Heeters pitted Granolah (the last surviving Cerealian) against Goku and Vegeta, using the dark history of Freeza and The Saiyans’ eradication of Planet Cereal as bait. Well, The Heeters couldn’t know about the two Dragon Balls hidden on Planet Cereal, or Granolah’s wish to become the strongest warrior in the universe – power Granolah put to the test by thrashing both Goku and Vegeta and their respective new Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego powers. However, thanks to Goku’s father Bardock saving a young Granolah from the Heeters, the Cerealian and Saiyans have managed to bury the hatchet.

Unfortunately, peace was achieved a second too late; The Heeters used the fight between Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah as a distraction to get the Cerealian Dragon Balls, and make their own wish to have their brother Gas bet the strongest in the universe. So, as of now, Saiyans are officially no longer the strongest mortal species – meaning both Goku and Vegeta get to sit out this battle between the greatest powers in Universe 7.

The idea of Dragon Ball Super sidelining both Goku and Vegeta for a main event battle would’ve seemed unthinkable just a year ago – now, there doesn’t seem to be any alternate avenue that Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro won’t explore. Indeed, this chapter of Dragon Ball Super is giving fans hope renewed hope that the franchise is expanding into its own larger universe of characters and stories, that can entertain fans, with or without Goku, Vegeta, or any other Saiyan being a part of it.

