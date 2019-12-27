This Dragon Ball Super Genderbend Cosplay Creates a Fusion Frenzy

One of the biggest things to come out of the latest film in the Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, wasn’t just the arrival of the Legendary Super Saiyan into continuity, but the introduction of the Fusion dance formed character that is Gogeta. With the being created from Goku and Vegeta, Gogeta has finally hit the franchise proper, long after the introduction of his “cousin” Vegito, who had been created using the Potara Earrings. Now, in honor of not just Gogeta, but Gotenks as well, two cosplayers have re-imagined the merged Saiyan beings using some ingenious genderbending cosplay to bring the Dragon Ball characters to life!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Yosttwins shared the amazing duo’s portrait, giving us the Super Saiyan Blue version of Gogeta, along with the normal base version of the fusion of Goten and Trunks, leaving us hoping that one day the two fusion characters will come into contact in the main Super series proper:

While both Gotenks and Vegito had been added to the Dragon Ball Fighterz cast of characters within the popular video games, it was only until recently that Gogeta was added in turn, thanks to his arrival as part of the Dragon Ball Super movie. Fans are still waiting to hear when the popular anime franchise will return, whether in television anime format or with a new feature length film, though all has been quiet “on the western front”. We’ll be sure to keep you updated whenever any new Dragon Ball news breaks!

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Gogeta once again as the fusion will be making an upcoming appearance in the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes!

What do you think of this amazing cosplaying duo? Who is your favorite fused character in the Dragon Ball franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.