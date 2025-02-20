Dragon Ball Super’s Return Drops New Secret Identity for Gohan

Dragon Ball Daima is still making waves in the anime world thanks to the series making elements like Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta and Super Saiyan 4 Goku canon to the shonen franchise. On top of the television series, the Dragon Ball franchise has recently brought back its current manga, Dragon Ball Super, with a new chapter written by deceased creator Akira Toriyama. In said installment, readers are presented with a hilarious story focusing on Goten and Trunks as they jump into their superhero careers. In a shocking twist, Goten’s older brother returns to the superhero game and gets a new identity in the process.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Chapter 104, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. One of the biggest influences that helped push Goten and Trunks into crime fighting was the hero known as “Clean God.” Instead of harnessing energy blasts or Super Saiyan transformations, Clean God takes a mop into battle to clean up crime. The masked vigilante gives Great Saiyaman a run for his money in the humor department, which is ironic since Gohan has become the Clean God in the latest manga chapter.

Gohan The Clean God

So how on Earth does Goku’s oldest son become the latest crime fighter? Well, it’s all thanks to Mr. Satan and the filming of Clean God’s television series. Originally, one of Hercule’s students was meant to take on the role but Gohan stepped in when the underling got sick. Using a voice changer and a face mask, Gohan fooled Trunks with ease, as he explained to Mr. Satan and Videl.

“That was close! He was about to fight in front of everyone. If people find out he has superpowers, his high school life would be ruined!” Gohan explained, “He didn’t notice it was me so I started monologuing as Clean God.” Ultimately, Gohan’s role as both Clean God and the Great Saiyaman helped to push Trunks and Goten into the crimefighting business.

Dragon Ball Super’s Future

With Dragon Ball Daima preparing to come to an end later this month, shonen fans are left wondering whether the season finale might give a hint as to Dragon Ball Super’s anime return. Since completing the Tournament of Power in 2017, the anime series has continued its story thanks to the films Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With major story arcs like the Moro Arc and the Granolah Arc having yet to be adapted to the small screen, the anime adaptation’s comeback is one that could have years of potential stories before catching up to its source material.

