Dragon Ball Super’s Return Finally Makes Anime-Only Hero Canon

Dragon Ball Daima might get the lion’s share of the attention in the shonen universe at the moment, but fans shouldn’t sleep on Dragon Ball Super. Recently making a comeback following the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama, the manga is taking the chance to venture back into the past to explore Goten and Trunks becoming costumed crime fighters. While the 104th chapter is hardly setting the stakes for a world-ending confrontation, it has made some wild changes in the lore of the anime universe and has finally confirmed that an anime-only character is now canon for the first time.

The character in question is none other than Olibu, a human warrior who was mostly seen during both the “Other World Tournament” and the Majin Buu Saga. Having perished long before the events of either of these arcs, Olibu was an “anime-only” figure that was far from a Super Saiyan but was still able to handle his own in a fight. Now, in Dragon Ball Super, we learn that even though he didn’t officially make an appearance in the fight against Kid Buu, the brawny hero did in fact fight for the future of the Earth and is now deceased, making his way to a hall of heroes.

Olibu Rises

During a field trip, Trunks and his class visit a museum in their city dedicated to past heroes. While not given a rundown of his past, Olibu is featured as a statue within the museum itself, proving that he both existed and fought to keep the Planet Earth safe in the past. This marks the first time that the after-life fighter has appeared in the manga as the Dragon Ball franchise hasn’t focused on the other world as much as the anime adaptation has.

On top of introducing Olibu, the museum also had a tribute to “Master Mutaito,” the teacher who taught Master Roshi everything he knows. Mutaito was the warrior to come up with the “Evil Containment Wave” that had originally captured the Demon Lord Piccolo prior to the events of the original Dragon Ball. While Mutaito would meet his end while fighting the villain, Roshi would live on to help foster a brand new generation of heroes.

Everything’s Canon Now

Dragon Ball Daima has made good use of its anime episodes so far when it comes to making things canon. For some time, Vegeta fans have been waiting to see if the Z-Fighter would ever be able to use the transformation known as Super Saiyan 3. In traveling the Demon Realm, the Saiyan Prince revealed that he was able to train hard enough in the background to gain the form. Of course, Super Saiyan 3 isn’t the only Super Saiyan form that made its way into Daima.

In the latest episode of the series, “Awakening,” Son Goku was able to achieve the level of Super Saiyan 4 for the first time thanks to an assist from the elderly Namekian Neva. First appearing in Dragon Ball GT and making frequent appearances in the spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, shonen fans have waited for decades to see if this form would make its way into the main universe. With only a few episodes remaining in Daima’s first season, fans are wondering what other surprises are in store.

You can read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga officially by clicking here.